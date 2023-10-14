Save 38% on the WD 16TB Desktop External Hard Drive

Upgrading to more storage has never been easier and friendly on the wallet. Today, you can grab the WD 16TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive for just $278.99 from its original price of $450 on Amazon.

Boasting a massive 16TB in storage space, it’s probably safe to say you won’t need to upgrade for several years once you have the WD Desktop External Drive in tow. It’s plug-and-play on Windows, which means you can just attach it to a laptop or desktop and transfer the files straight away.

If fast data transfer is important to you, then you won’t need to worry. The WD desktop drive has both USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility and has a built-in formatting for Windows 10 machines and up. You should be able to transfer just about any important file, from documents to games quickly. Get the discounted WD 16TB Desktop External Hard Drive today!