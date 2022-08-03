Save $40 an Expand Your Home WiFi with the TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh 3-Pack

Say goodbye to dead spots in your home wifi network by upgrading to the TP-Link Deco Mesh S4 WiFi System 3-pack. Today, it’s down to just $109.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

Deco Mesh is rated to be better than traditional wifi signals and routers. The three S4 mesh units you get will seamlessly work together to produce up to 500 square feet of internet coverage in a single network name and password. The network will automatically shift you to the optimal mesh device for the best signal and internet connection.

The S4 Mesh System by TP-Link can accommodate up to a hundred devices, as well as parental controls to block and limit websites and content. Setting up is a matter of downloading the Deco app on your iPhone or Android phone and letting the app do the rest. Grab the TP-Link Deco Mesh S4 at $40 off today!