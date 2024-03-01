Save $40 on the 60,000 mAh Anker Power Station

Worry not about your devices running out of juice again with a capable powerbank. Today, the Anker Power Station 60,000 mAh Portable Outdoor Generator with Retractable Auto Lighting is down to just $109.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

Boasting an impressive 60,000 mAh capacity and up to 87W for charging, the Anker Power Station is ready for both outdoor use and indoor charging support. Two USB-C ports provide 60W and 27W for laptop and smartphone charging. This device is made for outdoor use as it has a retractable light and SOS button for unexpected emergencies. Plus, it has solar panel compatibility so you can collect energy even when off the grid.

The Anker Power Station is just the size of a water jug and it has a built-in handle for convenience. It’s the perfect tech companion, so make sure to get yours today!