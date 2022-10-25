Save $40 on the Apple Pencil 2 Today

Apple’s newest Apple Pencil is now more attractive than ever, thanks to a recent price drop. Today, it’s down to just $89 from its original price of $129 on Amazon.

Every creative must have the upgraded Apple Pencil as part of their repertoire. It’s the pinnacle of a drawing stylus, boasting features such as zero lag, pressure sensitivity, and pixel precision.

Wield it and you’ll have the power to bring your imagination to life, and you can choose from real-life mediums such as pencil, charcoal, or paintbrush.

With the Apple Pencil, you can sketch, take notes or paint with excellent precision. As for charging, you can set it beside the iPad Air, iPad Pro, or 6th-generation iPad mini and it will wirelessly start collecting juice. The heft and feel are quite similar to when you’re holding a real pencil or pen.

Buy the Apple Pencil 2 today while it’s still $40 off!