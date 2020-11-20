Save $40 on the Samsung T7 Portable 1TB SSD

For those who are still using a traditional hard drive as storage space, now is the time to upgrade. Experience faster transfer speeds and fewer chances of a corrupted file with a new SSD.

Today, the Samsung T7 Portable SSD 1TB is down to just $159.99 from its original price of $199.99 on Amazon. It’s a significant amount of savings and a performance upgrade that’s very noticeable from the get-go.

With transfer speeds of up to 1,000 mb/s on USB 3.2 gen 2 supported devices, backing up is now easier and faster than ever. Samsung recommends the usage of USB C cables for the best results.

In the toughness and durability department the T7 is a strong contender. The external shell is shock-resistant and can survive drops as high as 6 feet. Also, DTG or dynamic thermal guard technology keeps things nice and cool by limiting data transfer speeds in prolonged periods of time.

Buy the Samsung T7 1TB SSD today!