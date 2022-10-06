Save $49 on the 12.9 inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard

Adding a physical keyboard to your iPad Pro is the next natural step to having an all-in-one device for work and play. Today, you can get the official Magic Keyboard for the 12.9 inch iPad Pro for just $299.99 from its original price of $349 on Amazon.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard has that floating hinge design with magnetic attachments, which means you can position your tablet in any angle you want for browsing, FaceTime or when typing up a storm. There’s a helpful trackpad that lets you navigate easily in any platform or app, and backlit keys for accurate typing even in the dark.

The included USB-C charges the iPad Pro, and Apple boasts that it offers ‘the best typing experience on an iPad’. Once you’re done the Magic Keyboard acts as a protective cover against bumps and scratches.

Consider the $49 off Magic Keyboard for your iPad Pro and upgrade your productivity and efficiency today!