Save $50 off the Beats Pill 2024 model!

By Samantha Wiley
The Beats Pill 2024 Model is on sale on Amazon, slashing 33% from the list price, which brings it down to just $99.95.

Experience room filling sounds with impressive air volume and bass. The new Beats Pill features amplify mode or stereo mode, delivering twice the output experience for a better listening experience and plenty of time to go with it. Get up to 24-hours of battery life to playback music all day and charge your devices with a USB-C cable.

By connecting to other devices like a laptop, you can enjoy high quality, lossless audio from the Beats Pill. It also has voice assistant support and lets you directly take calls from a paired speaker. The lanyard and soft grip silicone lets you conveniently bring your speakers anywhere, without worry of getting wet and damaged, since it is IP-67 rated for both water and dust, and has excellent durability. 

The discount applies to 3 color variations- champagne gold, statement red, and matte black. Order your Bluetooth speaker today!

