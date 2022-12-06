Save $50 on Beats Studio Buds during Amazon sale

The Beats Studio Buds are currently on sale on Amazon for $99.95, a 33% discount off their original price of $149.95. This limited-time offer allows customers to save $50 on the popular earbuds.

The Beats Studio Buds are true wireless earbuds that feature active noise-cancellation technology. They are compatible with both Apple and Android devices and come with a built-in microphone for hands-free calls. The earbuds are also sweat-resistant and have an IPX4 rating, making them suitable for workouts and other activities.

In addition to these features, the earbuds come in a compact charging case that provides up to 15 hours of battery life. They are available in Black, White, and Blue color options.

Upgrade your listening experience with these true wireless earbuds from Beats. Get yours now on Amazon before the deal ends and save $50. Don’t miss out!