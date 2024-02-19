Save $50 on the Apple Pencil 2

Get a versatile stylus that can draw, take notes, edit photos, and more with today’s deal. The Apple Pencil 2 is down to just $79 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The Apple Pencil 2 is hard to beat when it comes to latency and precision, boasting imperceptible lag and pixel-perfect editing when needed. You can doodle, jot down notes, paint, and do some image touch-ups with a paired iPad on the go. What’s great is that Apple has crafted the stylus to feel natural against the hands and make the experience as close to the real thing as possible.

The edge of the Pencil 2 is magnetic and can be attached to an iPad for storage. Tap the stylus and you can quickly change tools for speed and efficiency. Pressure and tilt sensitivity gives you a device that’s ready for anything. Get the discounted Apple Pencil 2 today!