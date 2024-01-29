News

Save 50% on the GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier

By Samantha Wiley
GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier

Set up a mini air purifier on your work space or coffee table to enjoy the benefits it brings. Today, the GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier is down to just $24.99 from its original price of $50 on Amazon.

With a corded plug as electric source and featuring 3 layers of true HEPA filtration, you can count on the Mini Air Purifier to keep the air clean around your room. Smart filter takes away smoke, pollen, odors, pet hair, and others so they won’t circulate. Control the power via 3 variable speeds and 2 modes, with one being whisper quiet so you can sleep soundly at night. It’s worth noting that the GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier works with Alexa for remote and hands-free control.

GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier

In addition, the purifier has an aromatherapy function and can accept a few drops of your favorite essential oil. Get the discounted GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier today!

