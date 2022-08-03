Save $64 and Improve Your macOS Workstation with the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro

Unlock your Mac’s capabilities with the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro. Today, it’s down to just $336.06 from its original price of $400 on Amazon.

Belkin’s multifunctional dock is compatible with any machine or device that has Thunderbolt 4 and video-enabled USB-C port on iPad and Macs. Plug it in and you’ll get twelve ports, which include USB-C with PD, two fast-charge Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet, two USB A 2.0 and two USB A 3.1 ports, two HDMI ports, an audio in/out and SD card reader.

Belkin’s accessory can be used to achieve a dual or triple display setup of up to 4K for two monitors and an 8K, 60Hz monitor for one. The PD port delivers up to 90W for smartphones, tablets and laptops, all in a compact and sleek-looking dock.

Nowadays every computer should have a dock for greater efficiency and connectivity. Get yours at a $64 discount today!