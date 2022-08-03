Save $64 and Improve Your macOS Workstation with the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
News

Unlock your Mac’s capabilities with the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro. Today, it’s down to just $336.06 from its original price of $400 on Amazon.

Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro
PreviewProductPrice
Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro, Single 8K @ 60hz, Dual 4K Display Compatible, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 Port, 2 x HDMI Port, 90W Power Delivery PD, Audio in/Out, Compatible with MacBook Pro, XPS, and More Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro, Single 8K @ 60hz, Dual 4K Display Compatible, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 Port,... $399.99 Buy on Amazon

Belkin’s multifunctional dock is compatible with any machine or device that has Thunderbolt 4 and video-enabled USB-C port on iPad and Macs. Plug it in and you’ll get twelve ports, which include USB-C with PD, two fast-charge Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet, two USB A 2.0 and two USB A 3.1 ports, two HDMI ports, an audio in/out and SD card reader.

Belkin’s accessory can be used to achieve a dual or triple display setup of up to 4K for two monitors and an 8K, 60Hz monitor for one. The PD port delivers up to 90W for smartphones, tablets and laptops, all in a compact and sleek-looking dock.

Nowadays every computer should have a dock for greater efficiency and connectivity. Get yours at a $64 discount today!

Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.