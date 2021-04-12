Save almost $100 and upgrade to premium with the 34-inch LG UltraWide Monitor

When an excellent modern monitor from a brand like LG gets a nearly 25 percent discount, you’d better sit up and take notice. Today, the LG UltraWide 34 inch Monitor is down to just $303.50 from its original price of $400 on Amazon.

The 34 inch, 21:9 ratio screen boasts a full ultrawide HD display of 2,560 x 1,080p resolution. Once you’ve tried it you won’t use a standard monitor again. It’s perfect for multitasking, gaming and even watching your favorite movie or TV show. HDR400 means you get faithful color representation and up to 99 percent of gamut.

The monitor’s borderless design makes it appear bigger than it usually is. What’s more, ergonomics is made super easy, thanks to the height and tilt adjustable stand that can conform to any viewing preference.

At nearly $100 off, the 34 inch UltraWide LG Monitor is a must-get, especially for those who want to experience premium real estate when working or gaming. Buy it today!