Save more files when you upgrade to a WD 5TB external HD

Still using a 500GB hard drive for your photos, videos, and files? Now is the right time to upgrade and get more, up to 5 terabytes when you get the discounted My Passport external HD from Western Digital.

Today, the WD My Password drive is currently on sale for just a hair under $100 on Amazon. You save $50, or 33% and works great as a backup device for your data.

WD 5TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive, Black - WDBPKJ0050BBK-WESN $149.99 $99.99

The My Password HD is updated with 256 bit AES encryption and password protection, and boasts a read speed of 130 mbps via USB 3.0 interface. It also has automatic backup and drive management software thanks to the WD Discovery Software.

It’s small enough to fit the palm of your hand and robust enough that you won’t need another backup drive for a few years. The product already has more than 6,000 ratings on Amazon.

Get yourself a reliable storage backup and buy the WD 5TB external drive today!

Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
