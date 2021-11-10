Save more than $100 on this AirPods Max Deal

The AirPods Max is Apple’s premium headphones, and a superb audio accessory for all but the most discerning consumer out there. Today, you can get the Apple AirPods Max for just $430 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

The AirPods Max comes in several neat colors, with a unique knit-mesh canopy and memory foam cushions for comfort. You’ll be able to wear it for hours on end without experiencing ear or head fatigue.

Inside, the Apple-designed driver takes music, sound and more to the next level, and you get added immersion by activating ANC. On the other hand, you won’t have to remove your headphones as you can just turn on Transparency mode.

The AirPods Max has Apple’s H1 chip for stable connectivity and effortless setup. You can switch between multiple iOS devices in just a few seconds. At $119 off, the AirPods Max is one of the best deals you can get today!