Save on a powerful dock that expands your Mac’s capabilities

Today on Amazon, the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock is down to just $149.99 from its original price of $200. This powerful yet space-saving dock adds a variety of capabilities to your Mac, making it a great addition to your setup.

Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock

The dock has a single Thunderbolt 4 upstream port and three downstream ports, as well as a USB-A port for charging laptops up to 85W and 15W on other devices. Data transfer speeds are impressive at 40Gbps, allowing you to send a 20GB file in just 10 seconds.

You can connect a second display to the downstream port at an 8K resolution and 30Hz refresh rate, or a dual display setup at 4K and 60Hz. The dock also supports simultaneous charging, so you can easily connect your devices and charge them all at once.

Since the dock is small, you can easily carry it with you and transport your setup from one room to another. At $50 off its original price, the Anker 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock is a great deal that you shouldn’t miss. Buy it today on Amazon!