Save the Earth with a Discounted and Environmental-Friendly USB-C to Lightning Cable

Switch to greener accessories one step at a time to reduce your carbon footprint. Today, the Anker Bio-Based Lightning Cable is down to just $18.99 from its original price of $25 on Amazon.

With Anker’s Bio-Based Cable you won’t have to sacrifice any creature comforts, as it retains essential features such as fast charging, durability, and a 6-foot accessory that won’t cramp your style. The cable’s exterior body is made from biomaterials such as sugar cane, corn, and others, and touts a 20,000 bend lifespan. You won’t be replacing it anytime soon!

Fast charging is supported up to 30W on compatible Apple devices. It’s also MFi-certified to work with all your Apple devices, including your iPad, iPhone, and more. Plus, you can choose from five colors, including Purple, Green, and Blue alongside the standard White and Black options.

Get Anker’s Bio-Based USB-C to Lightning Cable at a discounted price today!