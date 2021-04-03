Save Up to 40% on a new official Apple iPhone leather case

Leather never goes out of style, and putting one on your iPhone means you won’t need to upgrade or change it for a long time. Today, you can slash 40% off on the Official Apple Leather Folio Case for iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max Folio Case is down to just $71.99 from its original price of $129 on Amazon.

The iPhone 11 Pro Folio Case is likewise on sale. You can get it at a discounted price of $65.99.

More than protection, the official leather case serves as an additional compartment for your cards, several bills or notes. It auto opens and closes your smartphone and won’t interfere with wireless charging.

The material is top-notch and can withstand the usual daily damage. A soft microfiber lining protects your iPhone from the inside without holding it back. There are strategic holes for the rear camera and raised buttons for the volume rocker and power button.

Grab one for 40 percent off and give your iPhone 11 a refreshed look today.