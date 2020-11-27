iLounge Logo

Save up to 40% on Razer products with the 2020 Black Friday deals

Razer Black Friday 2020

Some of the best Razer gaming mice, keyboards, headphones, and mousepads are now available with up to a 40% discount with the 2020 Black Friday deals going on.

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: Bluetooth & Wireless Compatible, 16K DPI Optical Sensor, 6 Programmable Buttons, 450 Hr Battery, Classic Black Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: Bluetooth & Wireless Compatible, 16K DPI Optical... $59.99 $39.99 Buy on Amazon
Razer DeathAdder v2 Gaming Mouse: 20K DPI Optical Sensor - Fastest Gaming Mouse Switch - Chroma RGB Lighting - 8 Programmable Buttons - Rubberized Side Grips - Classic Black Razer DeathAdder v2 Gaming Mouse: 20K DPI Optical Sensor - Fastest Gaming Mouse Switch - Chroma RGB... $69.99 $49.99 Buy on Amazon
Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard: Fastest Keyboard Switches Ever - Linear Optical Switches - Chroma RGB Lighting - PBT Keycaps - Onboard Memory - Classic Black Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard: Fastest Keyboard Switches Ever -... $129.99 $99.99 Buy on Amazon
Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse: 16,000 DPI Optical Sensor - Chroma RGB Lighting - Interchangeable Side Plate w/ 2, 7, 12 Button Configurations - Mechanical Switches Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse: 16,000 DPI Optical Sensor - Chroma RGB Lighting - Interchangeable... $99.99 $69.99 Buy on Amazon
Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: Retractable Noise Cancelling Mic - USB DAC -  For PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, Mobile – Black Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: Retractable Noise Cancelling... $99.99 $54.99 Buy on Amazon
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound - Lightweight Aluminum Frame - Bendable Cardioid Microphone - PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, Mobile - Black Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound - Lightweight Aluminum Frame - Bendable... $49.99 $34.99 Buy on Amazon
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: Lightweight Aluminum Frame, Retractable Noise Isolating Microphone, For PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, Mobile, 3.5 mm Audio Jack, Black Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: Lightweight Aluminum Frame, Retractable Noise Isolating Microphone, For... $79.99 $49.99 Buy on Amazon
Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad: Customizable Chroma RGB Lighting, Soft, Cloth Material, Balanced Control & Speed, Non-Slip Rubber Base, Classic Black Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad: Customizable Chroma RGB Lighting, Soft, Cloth... $59.99 $49.99 Buy on Amazon

The Black Friday deals on Amazon are expected to end in the next few hours, so you might want to hurry before times up or stocks run out.

