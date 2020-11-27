iLounge Logo

Save up to $50 on Fitbit products with the 2020 Black Friday deals

Fitbit Black Friday deals 2020

For those who are in search of a Fitbit watch to lose some extra weight, today is your lucky day! The Fitbit fitness watches are up for Black Friday days that will save you up to $50.

Preview Product Price
Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker with Built-in GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & Swim Tracking, Black/Black, One Size (S &L Bands Included) Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker with Built-in GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & Swim Tracking,... $149.95 $99.95 Buy on Amazon
Preview Product Price
Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids, 1 Count Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids, 1 Count $69.95 $49.95 Buy on Amazon
Preview Product Price
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days Battery, Black/Black, One Size (S & L Bands Included) Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days... $229.95 $199.95 Buy on Amazon
Preview Product Price
Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition Fitness and Activity Tracker with Built-in GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & Swim Tracking, Black/Granite Reflective, One Size (S &L Bands Included) Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition Fitness and Activity Tracker with Built-in GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep &... $169.95 $119.95 Buy on Amazon
Preview Product Price
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends, Carbon/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included) Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature... $329.95 $279.95 Buy on Amazon
Preview Product Price
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days Battery, Pink/Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included) Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days... $229.95 $199.95 Buy on Amazon
Preview Product Price
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days Battery, Midnight Blue/Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included) Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days... $229.95 $199.95 Buy on Amazon

If you had plans on bought a Fitbit device, you may want to grab one before stocks run out. if you aren’t away, the Black Friday deals are about to end in a few ours.

