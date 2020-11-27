Save up to $50 on Fitbit products with the 2020 Black Friday deals

For those who are in search of a Fitbit watch to lose some extra weight, today is your lucky day! The Fitbit fitness watches are up for Black Friday days that will save you up to $50.
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker with Built-in GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & Swim Tracking,...
|$149.95 $99.95
|Buy on Amazon
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids, 1 Count
|$69.95 $49.95
|Buy on Amazon
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days...
|$229.95 $199.95
|Buy on Amazon
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition Fitness and Activity Tracker with Built-in GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep &...
|$169.95 $119.95
|Buy on Amazon
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature...
|$329.95 $279.95
|Buy on Amazon
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days...
|$229.95 $199.95
|Buy on Amazon
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days...
|$229.95 $199.95
|Buy on Amazon
If you had plans on bought a Fitbit device, you may want to grab one before stocks run out. if you aren’t away, the Black Friday deals are about to end in a few ours.