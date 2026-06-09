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SB 2420 To Be Effective on June 4, Apple To Bring Changes

By Samantha Wiley
SB 2420 To Be Effective on June 4, Apple To Bring Changes

The App Store rules in Texas will be changing because of the SB 2420 enforcement that adds requirements regarding age assurances for developers and app marketplaces. Users in Texas will be needed to verify if they are 18 or above when making an Apple Account, and those under 18 will need to be part of Family Sharing. Parents have to give consent for all downloads in the App Store alongside transactions in-app.


Texas-based parents are able to cancel the consent for the previously allowed apps for their kids, where developers are going to have to create a system. Apple has many APIs for creators who have to integrate the features. APIs such as the Significant Change API and Declared Age Range APIs will need to be integrated, or they could deal with civil penalties that could go up to $10,000.

SB 2420 To Be Effective on June 4, Apple To Bring Changes

When the law goes live, Apple is going to need to verify user age when an Apple Account is created. The Play Store from Google is also subject to this. Tim Cook, Apple CEO, has tried to talk to Greg Abbott, the Texas governor, to block this legislation.


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