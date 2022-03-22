‘Scan Text’ shortcut debuts on iOS 15.4

One notable addition to iPadOS 15.4 and iOS 15.4 is the appearance of ‘scan text’, a shortcut that can copy handwritten and printed text and put it in the Notes app.

Apple demos the new Scan Text shortcut via a YouTube step by step video tutorial. For devices that are updated, the user will only need to open the Notes app, then access the camera and select ‘Scan Text’. After scanning the text an option to ‘insert’ will be available. It’s worth noting that Reminders will also have the scan text shortcut.

Before the ‘scan text’ feature, users had to tap the text field and then the ‘Live Text’ icon in order to copy them to the Notes app.

iOS 15.4 introduced several other features, such as new emoji, new Siri voice, SharePlay session integration in supported apps, Universal Control for iPad and unlocking iPhone 12 via Face ID and with a face mask.