Apple’s SVP of Marketing is now an Apple Fellow

Last week, Apple reported that the SVP of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller will be taking a smaller role at the company. He will now instead lead the App Store and Apple Events, along with taking the title of Apple Fellow.

According to Fandom.com, Apple Fellow is an executive recognized for their work at the company while still being an employee. Phil Schiller is by no means retiring, he will instead be taking a smaller role.

Schiller will be replaced by Greg Joswiak who previously was part of the Product Marketing. Joswiak has appeared in a lot of Apple product introduction videos, and also on Daring Fireball’s talk show post WWDC.

Schiller and Federighi at Daring Fireball’s The Talk Show (2016)

Apple published a long article through its Apple Newsroom platform which notes that Schiller has “guided” the company’s marketing strategies for 30 years. It also notes some of the major contributions Schiller has made to the company, as remarks from CEO Tim Cook.

Led the new online-only WWDC

The 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) was held as an online only event this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The attendees and the press were uncertain as to whether the event will be as good as the previous years.

The event, however, was praised for its excellent execution. Apple notes that Schiller was on the forefront in leading the efforts of this year’s WWDC. The company announced major updates to its operating systems and announced its plan to transition from Intel chips to homegrown silicon.

Schiller along with Steve Jobs and Tim Cook during a meeting (2008)