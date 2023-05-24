Score a 24-inch iMac with M1 Chip for Only $1,000

Apple’s all-in-one desktop computer is an impressive machine that can do it all. Today, the 2021 24-inch iMac with M1 chip and 256GB SSD is down to just $999.99 from its original price of $1,299 on Amazon.

Headlining the 24-inch iMac is the capable M1 chip for graphics, processing, and more. Your apps, games, and photos load much faster compared to the previous-generation chip, and you’ll be able to multitask with absolute ease. The 24-inch display has Retina technology and goes up to 4.5K resolution. Watching videos and movies is a treat, and you can edit photos and videos without worrying about color accuracy.

The iMac has plenty of connectivity options, including WiFi 6, a headphone jack, two USB 4 ports, and two USB 3 ports. The machine has integrated audio and a FaceTime camera with HD resolution. Get the discounted 2021 24-inch iMac with M1 chip today!