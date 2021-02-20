Score a brand new Razer Opus noise-canceling headphones at 25% off

Need a pair of quality headphones as your daily driver? This is the deal for you. Today, the Razer Opus Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones is down to just $149.99 from its original price of $200 on Amazon. That’s a 25 percent discount on a headphone that has a lot of useful features.

The Razer Opus is THX certified for high fidelity tunes which makes listening to music and watching movies more engaging. The Active Noise Cancelling technology tunes out the external environment so you can focus on the experience.

Hardware-wise, you get a well-balanced weight and comfortable leatherette memory foam cushions and snug clamping force so you won’t have to worry about it falling off or ear fatigue even during long sessions.

A single full charge lasts an impressive 25 hours, and if you find yourself out of juice just bring out a 3.5mm Jack and continue watching and enjoying audio content.

Buy the 25% off Razer Opus ANC Wireless Headphones today!