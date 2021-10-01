Score a Jabra Elite 75t Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case at $50 Off

Got yourself a dependable pair of wireless earbuds yet? If not, you can buy one and save $50 in the process. Today, the Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds is down to just $149.99 from its original price of $200 on Amazon.

The 75t is an upgraded version in that it now has a wireless charging case for greater convenience. Aside from providing an impressive 24 hours with the case, you can get it charged via a Qi-compatible pad.

Jabra’s earbuds are guaranteed to provide a secure and comfortable fit, thanks to its ergonomic shape and grip coating. Inside is an active noise cancellation technology and 4 microphones, as well as beam forming and digital signal processing to make sure each call is as clear as can be on both ends. Lastly, users can get the Jabra Sound plus app to customize their earbuds for a better music experience.

Take advantage of the $50 discount and buy the Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds today!