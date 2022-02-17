Score Cool Retro Points with the Elago W3 Stand for Your Apple Watch

Turn your Apple Watch into a cool mini-retro computer when you put it on a stand for charging. Today, Elago’s W3 Stand for Apple Watch Series is down to just $11.29 from its original price of $14 on Amazon.

The W3 Apple Watch Stand scores a 10 in terms of design. Set your Apple Watch and marvel at the seemingly magical transformation into a mini computer. It works in NIghtstand Mode and is an excellent conversation starter and accessory on your desk.

Silicon material ensures the stand lasts a long time. Elago has made it easy for you to set your watch, and precision engineering provides a perfect fit. The W3 works with all Apple Watches starting from the first up to the latest Apple Watch 7 models.

The W3 stand comes in either white or black, and each purchase has a 30 day money back and replacement warranty attached. If you love retro computers and have an Apple Watch, the W3 is a must-buy. Get it today!