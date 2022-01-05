Scosche rolls out MagSafe-Supported portable speakers and car mounts

Consumer tech company Scosche recently introduced a lineup of MagSafe-compatible accessories during the CES 2022 event.

The MagicMount Pro Charge5 is a car mount accessory that allows for viewing and charging of iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 in both portrait and landscape mode. There are different versions for attaching on an AC vent, cup holder or dashboard and are priced at $64.99. There’s also a non-charging model that promises a secure hold.

Scosche launched a slew of MagSafe speakers, including one that can be attached to an iPhone and another that can cradle one for streaming and standing purposes. The MagSafe compatible speaker lineup starts at $40.

The 2022 Consumer Electronics Show is well underway and will continue through January 6. The event will feature new products such as 8K monitors, Apple accessories, HomeKit devices and WiFi 6e technology Apple users can get for their products and services.