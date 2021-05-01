Search suggestions feature now live on App Store

Apple has begun rolling out a search suggestion feature on the App Store, which lets users get more options pertaining to their search keywords.

The ‘search suggestions’ feature presents itself the moment the user starts typing on the search bar. The engine will adapt to the term you use, e.g., ‘game’ outs suggestions such as ‘offline’, ‘kids’, ‘puzzle’ and more. For a deeper dive on ‘puzzle’, the App Store shows ‘word’ or ‘jigsaw’, for example.

Apple announced the search suggestions feature on Twitter, saying how users can choose multiple suggestions to refine and allow for new app and game discovery.

The feature may not be new to some as Apple has begun rolling it as part of an initial test. However, search suggestions is now being officially launched in countries such as the US, Australia, the UK and Canada.

Apple did not provide a timeline on when search suggestions may appear in different App Store regions.