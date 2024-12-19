News

SearchGPT is now available

By Samantha Wiley
SearchGPT

ChatGPT’s search engine has recently launched and is available for all ChatGPT users.

OpenAI announced its built-in search engine has gone live during its ‘12 Days of OpenAI’ event. The company added SearchGPT in October and offers AI-based searches within ChatGPT’s web interface and app. OpenAI said that the search engine can search the web ‘in a much better way’ and provide helpful links to web sources with snippets and follow-up questions. During its launch, SearchGPT was only available for ChatGPT Teams and Plus accounts.

SearchGPT

SearchGPT will roll out worldwide even for free users. The company also mentioned that the search engine has been optimized for mobile, and there’s an option to conduct a search as users converse with the LLM as well as make ChatGPT Search the default on web browser apps. Soon, all ChatGPT users will be able to access the AI-powered search engine on any supported platform.

