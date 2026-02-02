News

Sebastiaan de With Now Part of the Human Interface Design Team of Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Sebastiaan de With Now Part of the Human Interface Design Team of Apple

Co-founder of Halide, the famous camera app for the iPhone, Sebastiaan de With, has announced that he will be joining Apple’s Human Interface Design team. This marks his return to the company as he worked on MobileMe, the Find My app and iCloud in the past.


Sebastiaan is also a prominent figure in photography and online Apple communities. The design team at Apple is going through several changes, with Alan Dye leaving the company for meta, and the likely candidate for next Apple CEO John Ternus appointed to monitor the whole software and hardware design teams of the company.

Sebastiaan de With Now Part of the Human Interface Design Team of Apple

During the past years, a few Apple designers have joined Jony Ive and have left Apple. Ive was the former design chief who established his own design firm called LoveFrom in 2019 after leaving the company, and he has also been collaborating with OpenAI to create a new device with AI capabilities.


Latest News
Apple TV Series “Ted Lasso” Returning for 4th Season
Apple TV Series “Ted Lasso” Returning for 4th Season
1 Min Read
Brandon Sanderson and Apple Sign Deal For Cosmere Universe
Brandon Sanderson and Apple Sign Deal For Cosmere Universe 
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 With ANC Is $60 Off
The AirPods 4 With ANC Is $60 Off
1 Min Read
Apple To Keep Prices For iPhone 18 Steady
Apple To Keep Prices For iPhone 18 Steady
1 Min Read
Shrinking Getting A Season 4
Shrinking Getting A Season 4
1 Min Read
Tim Cook Breaks Silence After Shootings In Minnesota
Tim Cook Breaks Silence After Shootings In Minnesota
1 Min Read
The M4 Mac Mini 16GB 512GB Is $110 Off
The M4 Mac Mini 16GB 512GB Is $110 Off
1 Min Read
Thinner Face ID in Development for the Second Gen iPhone Air
Thinner Face ID in Development for the Second Gen iPhone Air
1 Min Read
New Black Unity Band for the Apple Watch Launched
New Black Unity Band for the Apple Watch Launched
1 Min Read
AirTag 2 Finally Revealed
AirTag 2 Finally Revealed
1 Min Read
The 4-Pack AirTag Is $29 Off
The 4-Pack AirTag Is $29 Off
1 Min Read
Tim Cook in Attendance for Melania Among Other Tech CEOs at the White House
Tim Cook in Attendance for Melania Among Other Tech CEOs at the White House
1 Min Read
Lost your password?