Sebastiaan de With Now Part of the Human Interface Design Team of Apple

Co-founder of Halide, the famous camera app for the iPhone, Sebastiaan de With, has announced that he will be joining Apple’s Human Interface Design team. This marks his return to the company as he worked on MobileMe, the Find My app and iCloud in the past.

Sebastiaan is also a prominent figure in photography and online Apple communities. The design team at Apple is going through several changes, with Alan Dye leaving the company for meta, and the likely candidate for next Apple CEO John Ternus appointed to monitor the whole software and hardware design teams of the company.

During the past years, a few Apple designers have joined Jony Ive and have left Apple. Ive was the former design chief who established his own design firm called LoveFrom in 2019 after leaving the company, and he has also been collaborating with OpenAI to create a new device with AI capabilities.