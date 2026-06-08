News

Second Colorway for Unreleased Beats Over-Ear Headphones Revealed

By Samantha Wiley
Second Colorway for Unreleased Beats Over-Ear Headphones Revealed

Lamine Yamal teased an upcoming over-ear headphones from Beats in a pink colorway. This week on his Instagram Story, he reveals another color for the headphones that are unreleased, looking to be a stone or ivory color.


The story on Instagram features a still photo that shows a fan being greeted by the football superstar while he is carrying a bag that has both the ivory and pink colors of the unreleased headphones that are around the strap of the bag.

Second Colorway for Unreleased Beats Over-Ear Headphones Revealed

The features of the headphones remain unknown, and if they are thought to be a successor to our current over-ear Beats Studio Pro models or if they will be a different product with different branding. The headphones first emerged in the FCC database in the United States.

A public release for the headphones is still in the dark.


Latest News
Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11 Refurbished Versions on Sale
Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11 Refurbished Versions on Sale
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
New Merch Coming to Apple Park Visitor Center
New Merch Coming to Apple Park Visitor Center
1 Min Read
The MacBook Neo is $9 Off
The MacBook Neo is $9 Off
1 Min Read
First Developer Center in Europe To Open
First Developer Center in Europe To Open
1 Min Read
Demand for MacBook Neo So High Apple Significantly Increasing Production
Demand for MacBook Neo So High Apple Significantly Increasing Production
1 Min Read
Revamped Siri to Run on Blackwell Nvidia Chip
Revamped Siri to Run on Blackwell Nvidia Chip
1 Min Read
The Anker 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $39 Off
The Anker 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $39 Off
1 Min Read
Uber Eats Get $30 Of Uber Cash with Apple Card Promo
Uber Eats Get $30 Of Uber Cash with Apple Card Promo
1 Min Read
Apple Hands Out Invitation for Screening of The Mandalorian and Grogu
Apple Hands Out Invitation for Screening of The Mandalorian and Grogu
1 Min Read
Final Trailer for Season 3 Silo Uploaded
Final Trailer for Season 3 Silo Uploaded
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $30
The AirPods 4 is $30
1 Min Read
Lost your password?