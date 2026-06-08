Second Colorway for Unreleased Beats Over-Ear Headphones Revealed

Lamine Yamal teased an upcoming over-ear headphones from Beats in a pink colorway. This week on his Instagram Story, he reveals another color for the headphones that are unreleased, looking to be a stone or ivory color.

The story on Instagram features a still photo that shows a fan being greeted by the football superstar while he is carrying a bag that has both the ivory and pink colors of the unreleased headphones that are around the strap of the bag.

The features of the headphones remain unknown, and if they are thought to be a successor to our current over-ear Beats Studio Pro models or if they will be a different product with different branding. The headphones first emerged in the FCC database in the United States.

A public release for the headphones is still in the dark.