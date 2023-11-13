Second-Generation Vision Pro nicknamed ‘Project Alaska’

Apple is believed to be working on a second iteration of its mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro.

New information surrounding the second model of Vision Pro has been revealed- it’s nicknamed Project Alaska and carries the N109 identifier. The Vision Pro takes on the form of the original that was announced during this year’s WWDC event, with a different placement for the speaker system.

Early designs have taken out the rounded areas along the speakers and replaced them with flat temples along the length. Documentation further reveals an audio accessory that points to an external speaker. The headset underwent two different top vent design configurations as well. The rear straps have been overhauled and are now simpler in appearance and design.

The second-generation headset will undergo product testing in 2025, which means the product could launch in the same year or in 2026. Apple’s plans could change, and the exact launch date remains to be announced.