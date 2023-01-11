Second macOS Ventura 13.2 beta Rapid Security Response update launches

Apple today has released another RSR, or Rapid Security Response update for macOS Ventura 13.2 beta users.

The recent update is the second RSR, with the first coming a month after Apple released the update on Mac computers. macOS Rapid Security Response 13.2 (b) will be automatically applied on Mac when the device is restarted, as well as the Safari app when the browser is closed and reopened.

The first Rapid Security Response apparently did not add any new feature, and it’s believed that Apple was testing feature and ensuring it worked before releasing a true security update. The macOS Security Response 13.2(b) is only 13.4MB in size, and there’s a description below that says ‘This Rapid Security Response provides important security fixes’, with an Apple support link that leads the user to more details. Rapid Security Response was also introduced to iOS 16 via test capacity.