Second tvOS 17.2 release candidate launches

By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
tvOS 17.2

Apple has seeded a new developer-only release candidate for tvOS 17.2 for testing purposes.

Developers must register in order to access and download the update through their Apple TV settings app. A quick download is available on the beta section and within the tvOS system. tvOS updates are usually small and contain minor improvements and bug fixes rather than adding major functions. However, it’s worth noting that 17.2 has the overhauled Apple TV app.

tvOS 17.2

With the new Apple TV app, users can now see content via a sidebar from Apple and other streaming services. The Store, the Library, Search, Watch Now, Sports,  and MLS Seasons Pass now have dedicated sections alongside Prime Video, Peacock, Discovery, ESPN, Hulu, Comedy Central, CBS, ABC, and more. Apple TV users will be redirected to Apple TV purchases whenever they click on iTunes TV Show and iTunes Movies.

tvOS 17.2 is expected to launch this week along with iOS 17.2.

