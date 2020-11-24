Secure your MacBook and iPad with a Lenovo Laptop Backpack at 41% Off

Your precious MacBook deserves more than just an ordinary bag for on-the-go storage. You’ll need a laptop bag so it can be protected from scratches and from other things that get mixed up in it.

Today, the Lenovo Laptop Backpack is down to just $12.99 from its original price of $21.99 on Amazon. That’s a $9 savings, or approximately 41% off on a laptop bag you’re sure to love!

The Lenovo Laptop Backpack can accommodate 15.6 inch laptops and tablets and secure them within a safe environment. The yarn polyester fabric repels liquids and the rain, while a padded interior cushions your stuff appropriately.

You’ll also love how the backpack wears, thanks to the quilted back panel and adjustable shoulder straps. Carrying it is no longer an issue, and there’s a quick access section at the front for taking out change, ID and other most-used items.

Additionally, separate pockets can accommodate daily tools, business cards and even your mobile phone. Buy it now and find your MacBook a comfortable home!