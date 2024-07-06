Security app Authy hacked, millions of phone numbers stolen

Two-factor authentication app Authy has been hacked, with up to 33 million cell numbers being taken along with the digital heist.

The long-standing security app recently dropped desktop platform support in lieu of Android and iPhone apps. Developer Twilio reported in a blog post that the app was hacked ‘in a limited way’ and mentioned that it was ‘confined to phone numbers’ The company further reported that there was no evidence that they had access to the system and other sensitive data and that the accounts themselves are not compromised. However, Twilio said that the phone numbers could be used for phishing attempts.

After the hack, Twilio claims to have closed the endpoint and stopped allowing for unauthenticated requests. Authy users are encouraged to update to the latest version or contact the support team if they are unable to access their accounts. TechCrunch gave a figure of 33 million while Twilio did not reveal the numbers.