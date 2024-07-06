News

Security app Authy hacked, millions of phone numbers stolen

By Samantha Wiley
Security App Authy

Two-factor authentication app Authy has been hacked, with up to 33 million cell numbers being taken along with the digital heist.

Advertisements

The long-standing security app recently dropped desktop platform support in lieu of Android and iPhone apps. Developer Twilio reported in a blog post that the app was hacked ‘in a limited way’ and mentioned that it was ‘confined to phone numbers’ The company further reported that there was no evidence that they had access to the system and other sensitive data and that the accounts themselves are not compromised. However, Twilio said that the phone numbers could be used for phishing attempts.

Security App Authy

After the hack, Twilio claims to have closed the endpoint and stopped allowing for unauthenticated requests. Authy users are encouraged to update to the latest version or contact the support team if they are unable to access their accounts. TechCrunch gave a figure of 33 million while Twilio did not reveal the numbers.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
MacBook Pro
The 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Chip and 512GB SSD is $199 Off
1 Min Read
F1
Apple TV+ ‘F1’ headed to theaters
1 Min Read
App Store
Russia orders VPN apps removal on App Store
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
MacBook Pros on Sale – Get Up to $500 Off!
1 Min Read
NFC Tap Tech
Multi-Purpose NFC tap tech may be coming to iPhones and Apple Watches
1 Min Read
iOS 17.6 public beta 2 rolled out
iOS 17.6 public beta 2 rolled out
1 Min Read
Netflix
Basic ad-free subscription by Netflix to be discontinued
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
Get $300 Off the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB Storage
1 Min Read
Apple
Back to school promo launches in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 lineup will have the A18 chip
1 Min Read
Resident Evil 7
Resident Evil 7 now Playable on Mac, iPad, and iPhone 15 Pro
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air 512GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?