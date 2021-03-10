Security fixes added on latest version iPadOS and iOS 14.4.1

Apple has recently launched the iPadOS 14.4.1 and iOS 14.4.1 to the public, bringing about minor yet important updates regarding security fixes.

Apple patch notes say that the update is ‘recommended’ for all supported iPhone and iPad owners. Among the list is a support document that details how a WebKit bug, which enables crafted web content to carry out malicious code on affected devices.

The update should be rolling out worldwide. To download it, users are instructed to go to Settings, then General and finally Software Update. It’s recommended that the device is plugged in and have a charge of at least 50% before updating to prevent data loss or corruption.

In similar news, Apple has seeded iOS 14.5 beta to testers and features a new function that allows iPhone owners to unlock their devices even while wearing a face mask. It’s expected to be available to the public a few weeks from now.