Select Apple Watches and iPads trade-in value rise

Several Apple Watch and iPad models have risen in trade-in value, as per the official website.

The Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Ultra, entry-level iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro have increased trade-in values to encourage owners to upgrade the devices to newer models. Trade-in values for other Apple Watch models, iPads, Macs, and iPhones remain unchanged.

The iPad Pro increased to $70, while the iPad Air and entry-level iPad have increased to $10 and $90, respectively. The Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 7 have increased to $45 and $5 as well. In addition, Apple has increased several Android phones to motivate owners to get an Apple device.

Those interested can check out the listing on Apple’s official trade-in page. Trade-ins can be done at an Apple Store or Apple.com, with the credit applied to new purchases of Apple products or an Apple gift card.