Select Roku-Based TVs and Streaming devices will have HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support

Roku has recently mentioned that some of its streaming devices, notably the Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Smart Soundbar, Roku Streambar and the Roku Ultra will be having HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support in the upcoming 9.4 Roku OS update. The software will also be available to certain 4K TVs that have Roku built in, such as TCL and more.

HomeKit connects the Roku TVs and set top boxes to the Apple ecosystem. This allows users to power their TVs on, control the volume or choose the content to play on a connected Apple device, e.g., the HomePod, Apple Watch, Mac, iPad or iPhone via Siri and the Home app.

AirPlay 2 allows users to stream content, such as podcasts, muisc, videos and more from their Mac, iPad or iPhone to a Roku TV or set top box without needing an Apple TV box.

The software update, named version 9.4 is set to roll out to the mentioned Roku devices in a few days. Roku owners can check their device settings for the update.