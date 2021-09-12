September Apple event hashflag appears on Twitter

The unique hashflag #AppleEvent has appeared on Twitter just in time for the upcoming September ‘California Streaming’ event, which will be held September 14 at 10am Pacific Time.

The custom hashtag is made out in the Apple logo and features gradient colors. The Cupertino-based company began using custom hashflags on Twitter to mark its events since last year and first appeared on the September 2020 event to announce the new Apple Watch and iPad Air.

Twitter lets brands use hashtags with custom emojis for marketing, with each costing a million dollars or so (according to Agency Creative). They’re commonly used in holidays and special events, such as the Super Bowl or in this case, the ‘California Streaming’ event.

Apple’s much-awaited September event will likely include the launch of the next-gen iPhone 13, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7. It will be live-streamed on official Apple channels virtually and with no media in attendance.