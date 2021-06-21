Set Up a Gaming or Work From Home Station with the Amazon Basics Gaming Computer Desk, Now $30 Off

A computer desk is necessary for people who intend to work or play for long periods of time. Today, the Amazon Basics Gaming Computer Desk is down to just $88.50 from its original price of $120 on Amazon.

The thing that immediately stands out from the desk is its multi-component storage for your drinks, headphones, game controller and speaker, which is a plus for organizing purposes. Up top and at the edge is an optional monitor stand that can accommodate displays of up to 32 inches.

Assembly may be necessary but once you have it up the alloy steel and metal frame is designed to last a long time. The K-leg design adds stability while carbon fiber laminates stave off scratches and bumps.

At nearly $30 off you get a sturdy desk that can hold all your gear and allow you to concentrate on the game or work on hand. Buy it today!