Set Up a Robust iPad POS in Seconds with the Square Stand, Now Only $44

When it comes to sales having a POS, or point of sale handy is absolutely vital. Today, you can turn your 9.7 inch iPad into a point of sale machine for just $44. Originally, the Square Stand costs $129, which means you get nearly 30% off if you act now.

Square Stand is a convenient device that can change your iPad so it accepts payments of every kind. Your customers can now swipe, dip or tap and pay for goods conveniently. Best of all, you won’t have to opt for a long-term contract or pay hidden fees to merchants.

The built-in USB hub allows you to plug in additional sales hardware, including a bar code scanner, receipt printer and cash drawer. Using the app, you can send an invoice, track inventory and sales as well as create discounts and more.

The Square Stand is compatible with the 2017 and 2018 iPads, the iPad Pro 9.7 inch and the 1st and 2nd gen iPad Air. Buy it for only $44 today!