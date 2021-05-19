Set Up a Whole Home WiFi System with the Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System, Now Only $255

Get whole-house internet coverage easily and with minimal hassle with the eero Pro Mesh WiFi System (1 Pro + 2 Beacons). Today, it’s down to just $255 from its original price of $399 on Amazon.

Amazon’s eero system is comprised of 2 eero Beacon and 1 eero Pro device which effectively replaces your router and extender. With this in place your 2 to 4 bedroom home gets consistently fast and strong internet signal throughout.

Your wifi mesh network will be powered by TrueMesh technology and the eero hardware. The beacon has the same wifi tech and equipped with an LED light for illuminate the dark at night.

eero can be integrated into Apple HomeKit so you can control the ecosystem through an Apple device or the eero app. Setup is very easy and only takes a few minutes.

Upgrade your home to modern wifi and enjoy a 36% discount in the process. Buy the eero Pro Mesh WiFi 802.11ac System today!