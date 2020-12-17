Set Up Your Smart Home Lighting With The Discounted Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Switch Kit

Lutron gives you one more reason to transition to a smart home with a complete smart lighting bundle. Today, the Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Switch Kit is down to just $116.25 from its original price of $154.95 on Amazon. That’s a 25% discount, or roughly $38.70 and everything you need to get started.

The bundle includes a wallplate, wallplate adapter, a smart bridge, a wireless Pico remote and two Caseta smart switches. It works with Apple HomeKit and allows you to control your home lights for various situations.

You can tell the smart lights to turn on at preset times or when the sun sets to create a warm environment. Geofencing features give you alerts when you’ve left the lights on. More importantly, you can have it auto switch off depending on you or your family members’ location.

A smart switch bundle means you have everything to set up a HomeKit-enabled smart light system. Get started and save money on the Lutron Caseta Deluxe deal today!