Set Up Your Work From Home Desk with Style and Function with the $40 Off Walker Edison Glass Desk

If you’re still searching for a sturdy and classy desk for your work from home setup, then look no further. Today, the Walker Edison Wright Modern X Leg Corner Gaming Desk is down to just $79.96 from its original price of $120 on Amazon.

The Wright Modern is an L-shaped computer table that can accommodate up to two monitors, two laptop computers and a slew of work- or gaming-related peripherals, including mouse, keyboard, printer and a soundbar or speakers, among others. It measures 51 inches, with X-shaped support for maximum stability.

It’s worthy to note that the surface is made from tempered glass, which lends class and sophistication in any space. You can choose from White, Smoke Grey, Silver or Black.

It’s easy to assemble and comes with instructions. You’ll have a table that’s ready for action anytime. At $40 off, the Walker Edison Wright Modern X Gaming Desk is an excellent buy!