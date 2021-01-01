Settlement negotiations between Apple and Prepear underway

Apple and Prepear are now entering negotiation talks regarding the latter’s pear-shaped logo that Apple claims is too similar to its own.

In August, Apple raised a dispute over the meal planning company’s trademark application, which displayed a pear-shaped logo to go with the name. Apple maintained that the pear was ‘too close’ to the famous Apple logo and had a similar commercial impression.

Prepear countered by saying that Apple was using ‘bully’ tactics and cost them thousands of dollars and the loss of employees. Russell Monson, COO and co-founder launched a petition and claims Apple has been opposing businesses with fruit-related logos.

The US Patent and Trademark Office Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has taken the matter and announced that both companies have entered settlement to try and resolve the issue and stop it from elevating any further. Trial proceedings for the dispute was halted and may continue until January 23, 2021.