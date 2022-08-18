Seventeen and Katy Perry headline new GarageBand remix sessions

Apple has revealed new Remix Sessions for its GarageBand app, featuring K-pop group Seventeen and Katy Perry.

The two sessions are available to download via the GarageBand app. Seventeen and Katy Perry’s songs, notably ‘Darl+ing’ and ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ are now part of the GarageBand app content for remixing.

The app is compatible with iPhones and iPads and can be downloaded for free. Also, the songs in Remix Sessions can be altered using repeaters, filters and the Live Loops interface.

As part of the program, the Cupertino-based company has introduced a new Today at Apple session, titled ‘Music Skills: Remix Katy Perry’. The session is available worldwide and at Apple Stores. Creative professionals will teach participants how to remix the song ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ to their liking using the GarageBand app.

Those who are interested in the Today at Apple session can register for access at the official Today at Apple online site.