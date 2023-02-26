Several Apple online services went down

Apple on Thursday acknowledged 27 outages across its online services.

Multiple cloud systems went down on February 23 and impacted Apple services, with effects ranging from slow access to missing availability on the Cupertino-based company’s online programs. Most of them went back online roughly an hour later.

While Apple did say that its services went down, the company did not mention a restoration timeline or an outage reason. Apple’s system status page listed several services, including Game Center, App Store, Mac App Store, Podcasts, Find My, iWork, Apple TV Channels, Apple Books, Schoolwork, Apple Business Manager, Apple Business Essentials, and Apple Fitness+, among others.

Of a total of 27 outages, the page listed 15 of them as ‘resolved’ after an hour. However, all the other services are back online after three hours. Users should be able to log back in and gain access to all the tools and features without issues.