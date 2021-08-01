Several finance platforms in India get iTunes and App Store payment support

Apple is now accepting payments on its iTunes and App Store from several institutions and services in India, including Net Banking, Rupay and UPI.

Users in India can now top up their iTunes and App Store accounts using the UPI, or Unified Payments Interface and RuPay cards aside from regular debit and credit cards. The funds in the account can now be used for purchases within the Apple ecosystem on iCloud storage, music, games and apps, among others.

The announcement was made today on several channels, including the Apple website India and social media. People have begun sharing the new information via tweets and posts.

Apple adds UPI payments to App Store in India pic.twitter.com/idIeKbpwPP — Ganesh (@ganeshkulkarni) July 30, 2021

RuPay launched in 2012 as a payment platform that facilitates real-time electronic transactions spread across all of India’s financial institutions and banks. Four years later, UPI launched and became a popular payment network as well.

Those interested can try topping up their iTunes or App Store accounts using UPI, Net Banking and RuPay cards today.