Several Mac games go on Sale on App Store

By Samantha Wiley
Mac Games

Various popular games in the App Store on Mac will be on sale for a whole week with up to 75% off discounts up for grabs.

Prices of games like Inscryption, Valheim, and Death Stranding Directors Cut are halved while other games have an even bigger discount.

Mac Games

These games can be bought from the App Store on Macs during the promotion period, with the ongoing sale from June 20 and will last until June 27.

Some titles that are discounted during this time are Resident Evil Village, Lies of P, Snowrunner, Inside, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Transport Fever 2, GRIS, Return to Monkey Island, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut and LUNA The Shadow Dust. 

Get these games from the Apple Mac App Store for a huge discount with up to 75% off for a limited time only. Start adding to your library and build a collection of games this week to keep yourself busy.

